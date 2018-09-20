Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1959 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,675,000
- Mintage PROOF 45
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1959
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search