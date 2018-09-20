Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1959 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1959 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1959 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,675,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 J at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 J at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 J at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

