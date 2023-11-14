2 Pfennig 1959 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6291 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

