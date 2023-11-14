Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1959 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,325,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1959
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6291 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
