Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1959 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1959 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1959 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,325,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6291 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 G at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 G at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 G at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 G at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1959 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

