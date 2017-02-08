Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1959 D (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 150
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1959
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1959 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
- Künker (1)
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
