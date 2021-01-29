Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1958 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1958 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,050,000
  • Mintage PROOF 34

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 J at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

