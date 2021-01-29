2 Pfennig 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3)