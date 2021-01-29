Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1958 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,050,000
- Mintage PROOF 34
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1958
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search