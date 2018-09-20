Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1958 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,950,000
- Mintage PROOF 32
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1958
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search