2 Pfennig 1958 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2547 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2)