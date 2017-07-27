Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1958 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 75
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1958
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2545 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
