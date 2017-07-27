Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1958 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1958 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1958 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 75

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1958 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2545 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 D at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1958 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
