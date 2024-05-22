2 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4410 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)