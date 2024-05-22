Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4410 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2016
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search