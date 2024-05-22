Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4410 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
