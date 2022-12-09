Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search