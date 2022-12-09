Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 G at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

