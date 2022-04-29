Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 19,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1774 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search