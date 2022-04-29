Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 19,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1774 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
