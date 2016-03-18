2 Mark 1950 J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1950 with mark J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7375 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)