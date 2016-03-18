Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1950 J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT"

Obverse 2 Mark 1950 J Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1950 J Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1950 with mark J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7375 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Germany 2 Mark 1950 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
7907 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1950 J at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
18988 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
