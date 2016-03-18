Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1950 J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT"
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1950 with mark J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7375 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
7907 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
18988 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
For the sale of 2 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
