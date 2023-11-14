Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990-2001
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1990 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search