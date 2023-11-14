Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search