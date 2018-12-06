Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1951
