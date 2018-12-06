Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
