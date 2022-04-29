Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1998 A "Willy Brandt". Aluminum. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Aluminum. Plain edge
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1998 "Willy Brandt" with mark A. Aluminum. Plain edge. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1998 "Willy Brandt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search