Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1998 A "Willy Brandt". Aluminum. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Aluminum. Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1998 A "Willy Brandt" Aluminum Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1998 A "Willy Brandt" Aluminum Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,46 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1998 "Willy Brandt" with mark A. Aluminum. Plain edge. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1998 A "Willy Brandt" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
