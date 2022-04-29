2 Mark 1998 A "Willy Brandt". Aluminum. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1998 "Willy Brandt" with mark A. Aluminum. Plain edge. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)