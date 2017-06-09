Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1997 A "Willy Brandt". Copper. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Copper. Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1997 A "Willy Brandt" Copper Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1997 A "Willy Brandt" Copper Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,18 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1997 "Willy Brandt" with mark A. Copper. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1997 A "Willy Brandt" at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1997 "Willy Brandt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1997 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search