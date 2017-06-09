2 Mark 1997 A "Willy Brandt". Copper. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1997 "Willy Brandt" with mark A. Copper. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 8, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)