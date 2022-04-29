2 Mark 1990 F "Franz Josef Strauss". Brass. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark F. Brass. Plain edge. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)