Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990 F "Franz Josef Strauss". Brass. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass. Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1990 F "Franz Josef Strauss" Brass Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1990 F "Franz Josef Strauss" Brass Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark F. Brass. Plain edge. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1990 F "Franz Josef Strauss" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

