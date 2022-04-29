Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1979-1993
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4717 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
- Busso Peus (1)
For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
