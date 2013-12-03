2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Nonmagnetic (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Nonmagnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4523 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)