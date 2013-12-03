Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Nonmagnetic (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nonmagnetic

Obverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Nonmagnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Nonmagnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969-1987
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Nonmagnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4523 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

