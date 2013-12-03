Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Nonmagnetic (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nonmagnetic
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Nonmagnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4523 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search