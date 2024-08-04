Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 F. Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 F Klippe - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 F Klippe - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. Klippe. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

