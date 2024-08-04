Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951 F. Klippe (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Klippe
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. Klippe. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
