Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss". Gold (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 51,1 g
  • Diameter 43,27 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 168,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" at auction Stack's - June 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
9250 $
Price in auction currency 9250 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" at auction Stack's - March 14, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date March 14, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

