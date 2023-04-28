2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss". Gold (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 168,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (2)