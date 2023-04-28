Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1970 J "Theodor Heuss". Gold (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Gold
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 168,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date June 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
9250 $
Price in auction currency 9250 USD
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 14, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
