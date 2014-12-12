2 Mark 1971 J "Max Planck". Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck" with mark J. Klippe. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)