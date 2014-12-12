Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1971 J "Max Planck". Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 2 Mark 1971 J "Max Planck" Klippe - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1971 J "Max Planck" Klippe - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck" with mark J. Klippe. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1971 J "Max Planck" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

