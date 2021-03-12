Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Magnetic (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Magnetic
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Magnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search