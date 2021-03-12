Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Magnetic (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Magnetic

Obverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Magnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Magnetic - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957-1971
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Magnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

