2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Magnetic (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Magnetic. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2) XF (6) VF (2) No grade (1)