2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1988-2001
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 16, 2018.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
