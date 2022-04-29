Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1988-2001
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1988 "Ludwig Erhard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1988 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search