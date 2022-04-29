2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 16, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (12)