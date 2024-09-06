Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1988-2001 "Ludwig Erhard". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1988-2001
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

