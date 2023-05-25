Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1994-2001
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1193 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
