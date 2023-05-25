Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1994-2001
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1193 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1994 "Willy Brandt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

