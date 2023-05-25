2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1994-2001 "Willy Brandt". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3)