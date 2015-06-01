Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990-2001
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

Сondition
Germany 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

