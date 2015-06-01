2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)