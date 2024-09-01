Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1990-2001 "Franz Josef Strauss". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1990-2001
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
