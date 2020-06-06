Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1979-1993
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 85065 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place September 3, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
