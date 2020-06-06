Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1979-1993
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 85065 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place September 3, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

