Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1979-1993
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 10373 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

