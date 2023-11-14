2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 10373 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (6) VF (1)