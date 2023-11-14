Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 10373 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
