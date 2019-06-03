Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970-1987
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1970 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search