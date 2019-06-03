2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)