2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1970-1987
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
