Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970-1987
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

