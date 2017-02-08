Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951. Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
