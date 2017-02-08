Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
