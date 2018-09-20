Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
