Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

