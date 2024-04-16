2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4780 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

