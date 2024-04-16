Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969-1987
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4780 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

