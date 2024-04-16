Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1969-1987
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4780 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
