Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969-1987
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 545. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 545 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
