2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 545. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1)