2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1969-1987
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 545. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 545 EUR
