2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4168 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)