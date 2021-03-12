Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969-1987
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4168 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

