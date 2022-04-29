2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)