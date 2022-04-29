Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957-1971
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

