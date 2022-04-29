Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1950 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1950 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1950 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1950 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
5776 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1950 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

