2 Mark 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1950 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
