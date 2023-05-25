Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1979-1993
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4838 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
