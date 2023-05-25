2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979-1993 "Kurt Schumacher". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4838 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)