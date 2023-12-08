2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (5) XF (4)