Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970-1987
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

