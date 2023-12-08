Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search