Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969-1987
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
