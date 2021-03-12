Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
