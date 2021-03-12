2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969-1987 "Konrad Adenauer". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2)