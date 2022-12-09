Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957-1971
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 9714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

