Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 9714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
