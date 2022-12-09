2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 9714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (8)