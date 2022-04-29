Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1485 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
