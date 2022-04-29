Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1485 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

