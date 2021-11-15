Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951 J. Iron (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Iron
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark J. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
