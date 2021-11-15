Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 J. Iron (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Iron

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 J Iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 J Iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark J. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
