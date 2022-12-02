Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951. Copper. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Copper. One-sided strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 Copper One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 Copper One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Copper. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 7464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

