2 Mark 1951. Copper. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Copper. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Copper. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 7464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
