2 Mark 1951. Copper. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Copper. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 7464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (2)