Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990 F "Ludwig Erhard". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1990 F "Ludwig Erhard" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG
Reverse 2 Mark 1990 F "Ludwig Erhard" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Stuttgart
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Ludwig Erhard" with mark F. One-sided strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1990 F "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Ludwig Erhard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1990 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search