Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 F. Large diameter. Pattern (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Large diameter. Pattern

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 F Large diameter Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 F Large diameter Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,18 g
  • Diameter 26,9 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. Large diameter. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

