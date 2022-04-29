2 Mark 1951 F. Large diameter. Pattern (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. Large diameter. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)