Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 D. Large diameter. Pattern (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Large diameter. Pattern

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 D Large diameter Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 D Large diameter Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,88 g
  • Diameter 26,54 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark D. Large diameter. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
3242 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

