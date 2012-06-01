2 Mark 1970 F "Theodor Heuss". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss" with mark F. One-sided strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1979 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)