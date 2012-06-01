Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1970 F "Theodor Heuss". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss" with mark F. One-sided strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1979 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
