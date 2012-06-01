Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970 F "Theodor Heuss". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1970 F "Theodor Heuss" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG
Reverse 2 Mark 1970 F "Theodor Heuss" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 26,75 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Stuttgart
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss" with mark F. One-sided strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1979 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1970 F "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1970 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search