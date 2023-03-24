Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951. Silver. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Silver. One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 9,58 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Silver. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
