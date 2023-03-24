2 Mark 1951. Silver. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Silver. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (1)