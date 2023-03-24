Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951. Silver. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Silver. One-sided strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 Silver One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 Silver One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,58 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 . Silver. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1951 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search